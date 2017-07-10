NBA: NAKAKA-WOW!

Napapa-wow ang sinuman sa four-year contract extension na $160 milyon na pinirmahan ni ­Houston Rockets guard James Harden, kung saan nabiyayaan ang basketbolista ng total six-year deal, $228-M guaranteed.

Dahil nakakontrata pa si Harden sa existing deal ng two seasons, ‘di apektado ang extension ng Houston sa agresibong makalambat ng mga free agents ngayong summer sa misyong makipagsabayan sa Golden State Warriors sa 72nd NBA (2017-2018) season.

“Since he arrived in Houston, James has exhibited­ the incredible work ethic, desire to win, and passion to be the best that has made him one of the most unique and talented superstars in the history of the game,” ­bulalas ni Rockets owner Leslie Alexander. “Additionally, the commitment he has shown to our organi­zation, the city of Houston, and Rockets fans all over the world makes him a perfect leader in our pursuit of another championship.”

Buhat lang si Harden sa kanyang finest season, nagawang point guard ni new coach Mike D’Antoni, nag-average ng 29.1 points, NBA-leading 11.2 ­assists at 8.1 rebounds bukod pa sa sumegunda sa MVP race kay former Oklahoma City teammate Russell Westbrook.

Ang do-it-all season ni Harden ang nagpatayo sa Rockets mula sa disappointing 2015-16 season na nag-collapse sa ilalim ng isyu sa chemistry kasama­ si All-Star guard at big man Dwight Howard. Sa paglisan ni Howard, nalagak ng Rockets si Harden na sentro sa lahat ng bagay, lalo na sa opensa, at naging mabunga­ naman.

Nakasungkit ang Houston ng 55-27 win-loss record sa regular season at hinakbangan si Westbrook at ang Thunder sa first round ng Western Conference semifinals.

“Houston is home for me,” giit ni Harden. “Mr. ­Alexander has shown he is fully committed to winning and my teammates and I are going to keep putting in the work to get better and compete for the title.”

Ang ESPN ang unang nag-ulat sa contract details.

Inasahang naubusan ng hangin si Harden sa semis loss sa San Antonio Spurs, kaya tinatrabaho ni GM Daryl Morey na matulungan siya ngayong tag-init.

Pinagpalit ni Morey si All-Star point guard Chris Paul, hayagang kilos na nagkaloob sa Rockets ng ­talento sa backcourt gaya ng kahit anong team sa liga. Pinalagda rin ni Morey si rugged forward P.J. Tucker­ para palakasin ang depensa at binalik pa si Nene (a.k.a. Maybyner Rodney Hilario).