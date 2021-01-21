NBA: 11 pang player positibo sa COVID-19

SAPOL ng coronavirus disease ang 11 NBA players, ayon sa anunsyo ng liga nitong Huwebes (Manila time).

Mula sa 502 players na sumalang sa COVID-19 tests mula Enero 13, 11 cagers ang kumpirmadong nagpositibo sa test.

“Anyone who has returned a confirmed positive test, or has been identified as having been in close contact to an infected person, is isolated or quarantined until they are cleared under the rules established by the NBA and the Players Association in accordance with CDC guidance, ” ayon sa pahayag ng NBA.

Parehas ng nabanggit na araw, naunsyami ang laban sa pagitan ng Memphis Grizzlies at Portland Trail Blazers alinsunod sa league’s health and safety protocols.

Dahil sa ongoing na contact tracing sa Grizzlies, hindi makakabuo ng league-required eight available players ang koponan upang matuloy ang laban kontra Trail Blazers. (JAToralba)