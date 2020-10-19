Navy babantayan mga kalahok sa WPS oil, gas exploration

NANGAKO si Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo na titiyakin nila ang seguridad ng lahat ng mga Filipino vessel na magsasagawa ng oil at gas exploration sa West Philippine Sea kasunod ng desisyon ni Pangulong Rodgiro Duterte na alisin ang moratorium.

Sa isang virtual press conference, sinabi ni Bacordo na hindi pa niya alam sa ngayon kung ano ang magiging epekto ng desisyon ng Pangulo sa sitwasyon sa rehiyon.

“I cannot predict what will happen next but I just like to inform you that the Philippine Navy is ready to protect our vessels conducting oil exploration or conducting surveys in our areas within the 200 nautical mile exclusive economic zone, within the 350 nautical mile extended continental shelf in the Benham Rise,” sinabi ni Bacordo.

Kung poprotektahan ang mga barko ay magsasagawa sila ng pagpapatrulya sa exclusive economic zone, maritime at air patrols sa bansa. Kailangan din nila palakasin ang pasilidad sa rehiyon.

Noong 2015, sinuspinde ang exploration activities sa lugar kasunod ng “Force Majeure” dahil sa territorial dispute.(Kiko Cueto)