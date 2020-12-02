Naturalization ni Kouame lumilinaw

INAPRUBAHAN ng House Committee on Justice nitong Miyerkoles ang batas para maging isang naturalized player si Ateneo Blue Eagles stalwart at Ivorian center Angelo Kouame, dahilan upang mausad ito sa ikalawa at ikatlong pagbasa sa Kongreso.

“I am thankful that my colleagues in the House of Representatives recognize the potential Mr. Kouame, who gave a stunning performance in the 82nd Season of the UAAP, can bring to our national team as they prepare to compete in the 2023 FIBA World Cup,” lahad ni Antipolo City 1st District Representative, Deputy Speaker Roberto “Robbie” V. Puno

Dagdag pa ng vice chairman ng Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), “he’s just turning 23 years old before the end of the year, but no one can doubt the immense talent of Mr. Kouame, as shown in the recent 16-0 sweep of the Ateneo Blue Eagles in the recent UAAP season. I am hopeful that he will bring the same level of intensity as a member of Gilas Pilipinas. We just need to provide him with better opportunities to defend the Philippines internationally,”.

Sa nakalipas na 2021 FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, hindi pinalad na makapaglaro para sa Gilas Pilipinas ang 6-foot-11 cager ngunit nakasama naman ito sa training stint ng Nationals sa Laguna bago tumungo sa Bahrain. (JAToralba)