Nash magiging coach nina Durant, Irving

MAGSASAMA na simula next season sa Brooklyn Nets ang dating two-time Most Valuable Player na si Steve Nash at mga basketball superstar na sina Kevin Durant at Kyrie Irving.

Ng four-year contract si Nash para maging sunod na head coach ng Nets.

“His instincts for the game, combined with an inherent ability to communicate with and unite players towards a common goal, will prepare us to compete at the highest levels of the league,” pahayag ni Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks.

“In Steve we see a leader, communicator and mentor who will garner the respect of our players

.

Ag dating coach naman ng nasabing koponan na si Jacque Vaugh ang tatayong assistant, na highest paid coach sa liga. (Aivan Episcope)