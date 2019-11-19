Nanimaho na ang korapsyon sa POGO?

Nagsugod na pag-alisngaw korapsyon sulod sa mga Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO), matud ni Minority Leader ug Manila 6th District Representative Bienvenido Abante Jr. sa gihimong tigum sa House Committee on Ways and Means.

“I can smell corruption in the POGO online gaming…Unless PAGCOR officials tell otherwise,” matud niya

Gitinu usab ni Deputy Speaker Johnny Ty Pimentel nga aduna gayuy 60 ka POGO operators nga wala mireport sa ilang total income sa kagamhanan

Tungod niini gimanduan ni Pimentel ang Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) nga higpitan ang ilang auditing aron dili maalkansi ang administrasyong Duterte sa mga POGO.

“I’m very sure [that] out of these 60, the POGO operators are scheming [and are] not reporting their total income,” matud ni Pimentel.

“PAGCOR should strictly enforce auditing so government is not shortchanged by the POGO,” matud pa niya.