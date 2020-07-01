NAIA kulang pampasahod, pambayad ng tubig, kuryente – Recto

Kailangan tulungan ng pamahalaan ang Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) para mapigilan ang napipintong pagbagsak nito bunsod na kakulangan ng revenue dahil sa epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“NAIA is a corporation, deriving its income from what its users pay, be they airlines or passengers. The disappearance of these customers will severely impact its financials,” sabi ni Recto.

Bago tumama ang krisis sa bansa, may forecast na tatlong porsiyento ng passenger traffic ngayong taong ito at gross revenue na P15.43 bilyon.

“But if the pandemic-imposed air travel restrictions will continue, a 60 percent cut on income will bring down its gross revenues to P6.05 billion, and to P4.53 billion if it will be a deeper 70 percent reduction,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Recto, ang payrool ng NAIA ay P3.3 bilyon kada taon kasama ang mga serbiyso tulad ng seguridad bukod sa P1.5 bilyon pondo para sa tubig at kuryente,” sabi ni Recto, batay sa Corporate Operating Budget of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) sa 2020.

“Kung sa current income lang kukunin ang mga ito, baka kapusin. It may have to dig into its reserves,” sambit pa nito.

Sa taong ito, ang projected na ktia ng MIAA ay P5.4 bilyon sa passenger terminal fees, P4.1 bilyon sa aeronautical fees, P2.8 bilyon sa renta at ang iba ay sa concessionaire fees.

“This year, it was expecting 21.7 million departing passengers, net of exempted individuals like OFWs, to pay the terminal fee. Then coronavirus landed, turning the airport into a ghost town,” ani Recto.

“Last year, it handled 277,530 incoming and outgoing flights, but because of the pandemic, the airport has become a quieter place. No commercial flights, no fees,” wika pa nito.

Maging ang kita ng airport mula sa car parking ang tinamaan din ng husto.

“Yung sa airport car parking na lang, ang expected na income was P418 million, or P1.15 million daily, pero pati ito naglaho na. Ang nakapark na lang yata doon mga stranded na kababayan natin,” ani Recto.

Dahil dito, sinabi ni Recto na dapat giyahan ng mga transportation manager ang NAIA para maiwasan ang pagbulusok nito.

“Tingin ko kaya pa naman. Pero kung walang full resumption, then it will have to change its call sign to ‘Need Assistance International Airport,” ani Recto.

“All of NAIA’s customers are in distress. PAL and CebPac have in fact sent out financial ‘Maydays’. Yung OFW na large segment, wala rin,” saad pa nito. (Dindo Matining)