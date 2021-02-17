Nahawa ng COVID sa buong mundo bumaba – WHO

Bumagsak ng 16 porsiyento ang bilang ng mga naiulat na bagong kaso ng coronavirus disease sa buong mundo noong nakaraang linggo sa 2.7 milyon, ayon sa World Health Organization (WHO).

“The number of global new cases reported has continued to fall, with 2.7 million new cases last week, a 16% decline compared to the previous week. The number of new deaths reported also fell, with 81 000 new deaths reported last week, a 10% decline as compared to the previous week, ayon sa WHO kamakalawa.

Dagdag nito, “This brings the global cumulative numbers to 108.2 million cases and over 2.3 million cases since the start of the pandemic.”

Sabi pa ni WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, limang sunod na linggo nang bumababa ang bilang ng mga bagong kaso ng COVID-19 sa daigdig.