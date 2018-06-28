Nagpatalsik kay Sereno haharangin ang pabuya

SINAWAY ni Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman ang walong mahistrado ng Supreme Court (SC), na bumo­t­o para matalsik si Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno na huwag nang mag-ambis­yon na mabigyan ng magandang puwesto sa kanilang ginawa.

“They must not pro­fit from their controversial adverse decision against Sereno,” paha­yag ni Lagman.

Kabilang sa walong Supreme Court justices na pumabor para mapatalsik si Sereno ay sina Teresita Leonardo-De Castro, Diosdado Peralta, Lucas Bersamin, Francis Jardeleza, Samuel Martires, Noel Tijam, Andres Reyes Jr., at Alexander Gesmundo.

Iginiit ng mambabatas na dapat ma­diskuwalipika ang wa­long mahistrado na maupo bilang kapalit ni Sereno.

Nangako naman si Lagman na ipupursige niya ang impeachment complaint laban sa mga ito.

“Likewise, the justices who will be respondents in the forthcoming impeachment complaints for culpable violation of the Constitution and betrayal of public trust consequent to their unconstitutional and biased verdict must be disqualified from nomination and/or appointment as Chief Justice. The impeachment complaints are akin to pendin­g administrative and/or criminal cases which bar appointment in the judiciary,” pagbibigay-diin ni Lagman.