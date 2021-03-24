Naglaro ng sipa: Kim Seon Ho type magbakasyon sa Cebu

Sobrang kilig ang naranasan ng mga fan dahil naka-date nga nila si Kim Seon Ho sa Kmmunity PH Facebook group nitong March 21.

Ang bongga nga ng e-fan meet na `yon dahil game na game si Ho na nakipaglaro ng sipa. At siyempre, bumanat din siya ng mga linyang Tagalog na lalong nagpakilig sa mga fan.

Heto nga ang mga banat ni Kim Seon Ho:

“Sana mapanaginipan mo ako” (hope you dream of me), “ang ganda ganda mo” (you are so beautiful).

At ang bongga na nahulaan niya ang Tagalog ng linyang “Dimple Prince” na “Prinsipe ng Biloy” nga.

Nagkaroon din ng pagkakataon ang mga Seonhohadas na magtanong sa mga paborito nitong vacation spot, his favorite song, favorite daily routine.

Sabi niya, gusto niyang bumalik sa Cebu, where he had fond memories.

“I truly am here because you guys are there. And I am feeling all the support and gratitude. I want to be able to give back all the love that I’ve received from the fans,” Seon Ho shared during the event,” sabi pa ni Ho.

Sumikat si Ho noong gampanan niya ang karakter na Han Ji Pyeong ‘Good Boy’ sa Start-Up. Bumida rin siya sa mga palabas na ‘Welcome to Waikiki 2’, ‘Two Cops’, ‘100 Days My Prince’, ‘Strongest Deliveryman’ (nanalo siyang best new actor award sa 36th MBC Drama Awards).

“I am very pleased to be the newest part of Globe’s family and I am looking forward to all our projects. While we are having this virtual fan meet now, when this is all over, I hope I can visit you guys,” sabi naman ni Ho bilang bagong endorser ng Globe.

“We are pleased to welcome Kim Seon Ho to the Globe family, with the same spirit of reinvention we have established with BLACKPINK. We continue to bring world-class connectivity and exciting digital experiences to our customers as a way to enable them to transform into the best version of themselves while enjoying the things they love from home,” sabi naman ni KD Dizon, Globe’s Head of Consumer Mobile Business.

Ang naturang event ay co-presented ng Fudgee Barr, Nescafe Cafe Creations & Nescafe Creamy latte, with special thanks to Robinsons Malls, Klean Kanteen and Seoul White Korea.

Stay tuned for more exclusive K-events and exciting promos from Globe by following its Facebook page and joining the Kmmunity PH Facebook group. To know more about Globe, visit www.globe.com.ph. (Dondon Sermino)