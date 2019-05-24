Nagkainit ang away alang sa pagka House Speaker: Velasco masaligon nga paluyohan nilang Rody ug Sara

Human sa iyang pagpakahilom mitingog na si reelected Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco kabahin sa nagkainit nga away alang sa pagka-Speaker sa ubos balay balaoranan.

Sa usa ka interview , gibutyag ni Velasco nga anaa kaniya ang pagsalig nilang Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ug Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte aron maoy mangulo sa kapin tres sientos ka sakop sa Kamara karong Hulyo.

“I think, I have their trust and confidence. I think the President will announce soon, hopefully… Mayor Inday has been vocal about it na based on the news reports that came out. I guess during our campaign (with HNP), the three months that we are together in the HNP, I think Mayor Inday, she gave her trust and confidence to be the next Speaker of the House,” matud ni Velasco human kini mitambong sa caucus nga gipatawag sa impluwensyadong Partylist Coalition.

Gidapit si Velasco sa 54-man Partylist bloc nga ubos sa pagpangulo ni 1-PACMAN Partylist Rep. Mikee Romero aron hatagan kinig kahigayunan nga ipakita ang iyang legislative agenda ug uban pang mga plano nga ubos sa iyang liderato.

Giangkon ni Velasco nga daku ang iyang respeto sa Partylist bloc tungod kay usa kini sa labing daku nga grupo sa mga kongresista ug mahimo kining power-broker sa away alang sa liderato sa Kamara.

Dili moubos sa 54 ka ang mga miyembro sa Partylist Coalition ug ika duha sa labing daku human sa partido sa Presidente nga PDP Laban. (jess campos)