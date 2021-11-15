Nadine palaban, nagmura sa mga basher

In-short, wala sa bokabularyo ni Nadine Lustre just to please others kahit hindi ‘yun ang gusto niya o kung sino siya.

Sa podcast ng mag-asawang Saab Magalona at Jim Bacarro, prangkahan na sinabi niyang, “It took a while before I realized na, ‘oo nga, ‘noh? Why the fuck I’m listening to these people?” Like it took a while before I had that realization.

“I didn’t wanna grow older thinking na, ‘Oh man, I wish I did this, I wish I did that. But then, I couldn’t because there was ‘this’ and I had to please people. You know, there’s so many things in my life that I really want to do and I don’t want to regret when I’m older.

“I honestly don’t know where my courage is coming from and why I’m able to just say whatever I want to say or just do whatever I want to do. I just don’t really care anymore.

“I just want to live my life, that’s it!”

As usual, nang binasa namin ang mga comments ng netizens, meron at meron pa rin talagang mga namba-bash at nagsasabing “pa-cool” lang daw si Nadine. Pero marami rin ang bumilib kay Nadine at happy para rito dahil mukha raw talagang masaya ito ngayon. (Rose Garcia)