Nacionalista Party buo ang suporta kay Duterte, Speaker Velasco tutulungan

Nananatiling matatag ang suporta ng Nacionalista Party (NP) sa lahat ng mga adhikain at legislative agenda ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte.

Ito ay sa gitna ng mga naging kaganapan at pagbabago ng liderato sa Mababang Kapulungan ng Kongreso.

“Amid the recent development in the House of Representatives, the Nacionalista Party remains steadfast in supporting the legislative agenda of the President as his government endeavors to bring solution to the problems of the country, especially now that we are in the middle of the pandemic,” nakasaad sa inilabas na pahayag kahapon ni Las Piñas City Rep. Camille Villar, anak ni NP president at dating senador Manuel “Manny” Villar.

Tumatayong secretary-general ng partido ang nagbitiw na Speaker na si Taguig-Pateros Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano.

Kasabay ng pahayag ng pagsuporta sa gobyernong Duterte ay nananalig ang Nacionalista Party na matagumpay na malalagpasan ng bansa ang mga hamon na hatid ng patuloy na banta ng COVID 19.

“With a robust leadership backed by a pro-active Cabinet, we believe that the country is in a better position to rise from the challenges of this pandemic and ultimately, facilitate the delivery of the cure against COVID 19,” ani Villar.

Nakikiisa rin aniya ang buong partido sa pagsusumikap ng pamahalaan na mawalis ang korapsyon.

“We join President Rodrigo Roa Duterte in his unrelenting campaign to weed out corruption in government, which is stealing precious resources that should have gone directly to the people,” sabi ni Villar.

Panghuli, nangako si Villar na nakahanda ang mga kongresista na kasapi ng kanilang partido na makikipagtulungan sa liderato ng Kamara sa pangunguna ng bagong Speaker na si Lord Allan Velasco upang matagumpay na maisulong at maitaguyod ang mahahalagang panukala at programang pang-ekonomiya ni Pangulong Duterte.

Sisiguruhin anila ng kanilang hanay na ang pambansang pondo ay sasalamin sa tunay na pangangailangan ng taumbayan.

“The Nacionalista Party, along with my esteemed House colleagues in the party, also commits to the speedy passage of the 2021 national budget that would be truly reflective of the needs of the people and not merely based on the requirements of the districts,” giit ni Villar.

“The party nevertheless extends its collaborative hand to the new House leadership and vows to work closely with their team to ensure the success of the President’s legislative and economic agenda,” pagtatapos nito.