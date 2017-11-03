Nabuking sa panghihipo, UK Defense secretary nagbitiw

Nagbitiw nitong Miyerkoles si British Defense Secretary Michael Fallon matapos sumabog ang eskandalo ng panghihipo niya sa isang reporter, may ilang taon na ang nakararaan.

“A number of allegations have surfaced about MPs in recent days, including some about my previous conduct. Many of these have been false but I accept that in the past I have fallen below the high standards that we require of the armed forces that I have the honor to represent,” ayon sa re­signation letter ni Fallon na isinumite kay Prime Minister Theresa May.

Nitong nagdaang araw ay humingi na ng tawad si Fallon sa ginawa niyang panghihipo sa tuhod ni political journalist Julia Hartley-Brewer noong 2002.

Ngunit ayon sa journalist, hindi siya naniniwala na ang nasabing insidente ang tanging dahilan ng pagbibitiw ni Fallon sa gabinete.