Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


MVP sagot COVID bakuna

Sports
By Abante News Online
0 4

Nagpaabot ng pasasalamat ang Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) kay business tycoon at sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan para sa kanyang pag-commit ng 3,000 doses ng coronavirus vaccine sa mga miyembro ng liga pati na rin sa mga manlalaro.

Related Posts

Kiram may tsika sa Usapang Sports

Iba ang beterano

Ayel bet kahit ano posisyon

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

Ito ang isiniwalat ni Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales nitong Martes sa paghahandog ng TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco Bolts at NLEX Road Warriors owner ng bakuna.

“We should let you know also that Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan, MVP, has expressed his willingness to donate 1,500 vaccine or 3,000 doses for 1,500 members of the PBA — the players and their dependents. I think this will be the brand of AstraZeneca,” lahad ni Rosales. (JAToralba)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Floyd pupunuin football stadium

Jaja bomba ng Chery Tiggo

Irish ‘napasubo’

1 of 1,070