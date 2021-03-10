MVP sagot COVID bakuna

Nagpaabot ng pasasalamat ang Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) kay business tycoon at sports patron Manny V. Pangilinan para sa kanyang pag-commit ng 3,000 doses ng coronavirus vaccine sa mga miyembro ng liga pati na rin sa mga manlalaro.

Ito ang isiniwalat ni Vice Chairman Bobby Rosales nitong Martes sa paghahandog ng TNT Tropang Giga, Meralco Bolts at NLEX Road Warriors owner ng bakuna.

“We should let you know also that Mr. Manny V. Pangilinan, MVP, has expressed his willingness to donate 1,500 vaccine or 3,000 doses for 1,500 members of the PBA — the players and their dependents. I think this will be the brand of AstraZeneca,” lahad ni Rosales. (JAToralba)