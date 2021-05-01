Munzon pupusta, Dyip aarangkada

HINDI kami mangungulelat.

Ito ang tiniyak ni top rookie pick Joshua Munzon, sinabing papalag ang TerraFirma Dyip sa paparating na ika-46 season ng PBA.

Kumpiyansa ito na bukod sa kanya ay makakasama rin niyang mag-aangat sa Dyip ang dating number 1 pick na si Roosevelt Adams pati na si big man James Laput.

“We got a chance even a little bit. I’ll just play my game and you know I think we have a very talented team and you know we have Roosevelt Adams, he was the number one pick last year. We had James [Laput] big fellow down there,” pahayag ng 26-anyos na cager sa Power & Play ni dating PBA Commissioner Noli Eala nitong Sabado.

“We know we got a lot of talented guys on the team and I think we might have been on the bottom last year, but I don’t expect us to get the bottom this year with the team that we have, and you know hopefully we can come,” dagdag nito.

Target rin ng 6-foot-4 guard na bitbitin ang koponan sa playoff round upang mabigyan ng magandang future pati ang kanyang pangalan.

“I come in there and contribute and you know, do what’s necessary to move us up and our goal is to definitely to be in the playoffs and make that be a part of the conversation this year, so hopefully when things get better, we’ll be able to show that when we get out there,” dagdag nito.

Sa PBA D-league ay nagkamada ito ng 35 points, 10 rebounds ay 4.2 assists game average. (Aivan Episcope)