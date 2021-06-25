Munzon, mga bagito salang sa orientation

AMOY na ng PBA ang kickoff ng Season 46, isinagawa na ang tradisyunal na orientation sa mga newbies.

Pinangunahan ng dalawang top picks ng Terrafirma na sina Roosevelt Adams at Joshua Munzon ang player orientation nitong Biyernes ng umaga.

Dahil sa pandemic, online muna ang orientation ng 33 rookies at 22 sophomores.

“Kasama ngayon ang sophomores because we were not able to hold this event for them last year because of the pandemic situation, forcing us to hold season 45 Philippine Cup in a bubble setup in Clark,” paliwanag ni commissioner Willie Marcial.

Top pick ng Terrafirma (dating Columbian) si Adams sa regular draft noong 2019, kasama sa top 5 sina Maurice Shaw (Blackwater), Mike Ayonayon (NLEX), Barkley Ebona (Alaska) at Adrian Wong (Rain or Shine).

Dyip muli ang unang pumili sa virtual draft noong March, kinuha si Munzon. Nabuo sa top 5 sina Jamie Malonzo (NorthPort), Calvin Oftana (NLEX), Mikey Williams (TNT) at Santi Santillan (RoS).

Ilan sa ituturo sa newbies at sophomores ang tungkol sa mental health, tamang imaging at grooming, media engagement, branding, sponsorship, operations/technical, trust fund, contract, UPCs at social media. (VE)