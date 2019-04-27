Mt. Pinatubo gimonitor sa Phivolcs human mitay-ogang linog sa Luzon

Padayun nga gimonitor sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ang posibling pag-aktibo sa Mount Pinatubo, subay sa magnitude 6.1 nga linog nga miigo sa Luzon.

“Phivolcs has not observed any unusual activity at Pinatubo based on earthquake monitoring sensors (there) and observations by Phivolcs staff at the Pinatubo summit during and after the magnitude 6.1 earthquake, and post-earthquake observations by members of our Quick Response Team who have been in the Pampanga-Zambales area,” matud ni Philvolcs Director Renato Solidum sa Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Kini human ang mga residente sa Porac, Pampanga nakakita ug pag-aso duol sa bulkan, tungod niini nabalaka ang mga molupyo sa resulta sa linog nga moresulta sa pagbuto sa bulkan.

“The alleged smoke observations are actually dust due to rockfalls and landslide events,” pagpasabot ni Solidum. (jess campos)