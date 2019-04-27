Una sa Balita


Mt. Pinatubo gimonitor sa Phivolcs human mitay-ogang linog sa Luzon

0 8

Padayun nga gimonitor sa Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) ang posibling pag-aktibo sa Mount Pinatubo, subay sa magnitude 6.1 nga linog nga miigo sa Luzon.

“Phivolcs has not observed any unusual activity at Pinatubo based on earthquake monitoring sensors (there) and observations by Phivolcs staff at the Pinatubo summit during and after the magnitude 6.1 earthquake, and post-earthquake observations by members of our Quick Response Team who have been in the Pampanga-Zambales area,” matud ni Philvolcs Director Renato Solidum sa Philippine News Agency (PNA).

Related Posts

Sunod sunod nga linog mitay-og sa General Luna, Surigao del…

5K ka inmates makabotar sa umaabot nga piniliay –…

Belt and Road Forum sa China, gidayeg ni Duterte

Kini human ang mga residente sa Porac, Pampanga nakakita ug pag-aso duol sa bulkan, tungod niini nabalaka ang mga molupyo sa resulta sa linog nga moresulta sa pagbuto sa bulkan.

“The alleged smoke observations are actually dust due to rockfalls and landslide events,” pagpasabot ni Solidum. (jess campos)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy