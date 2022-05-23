MRT-7 aarangkada sa 2023

Kumpiyansa ang Department of Transportation (DOTr) na sa susunod na taon ay fully operational na ang Metro Rail Transit Line 7 (MRT-7) project.

Ang MRT-7 ay magdudugtong sa North Avenue, Quezon City at San Jose del Monte City sa Bulacan.

“Our progress rate is at 65%, and our target is for it to be ready for partial operations by December 2022 and fully operational by 2023,” ani DOTr Undersecretary Timothy Batan kahapon.

“This will bring great convenience to our commuters since it will reduce travel time from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan, to North Ave¬nue from two hours to 30 minutes,” dagdag ni Batan.

Inaasahang aabot sa 300,000 pasahero ang makikinabang sa MRT-7 kada araw – sa unang taon pa lamang ng operasyon nito. (Mark Joven Delantar)