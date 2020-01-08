MPBL: Cardona kumalas sa Knights

NAGPAALAM na sa MPBL defending champion San Juan Knights ang beteranong si Macmac Cardona dahil sa personal na dahilan.

“Macmac has been an integral part of the San Juan Knights – Go For Gold powered by Cherry Mobile and instrumental to our championship as one of the leaders of the team. We wish Macmac the best of luck as he pursues another chapter in his journey. He will always be part of the San Juan Knights history,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ng koponan.

Naka-20 laro lang sa kasalukuyang Lakan Season ang 38-anyos na si Macmac at uma-average ito ng 7.6 puntos, 2.8 rebounds at 1.7 dimes.

“As we start the year 2020, the San Juan Knights – Go For Gold Team will now move forward without one of our veteran presence Macmac Cardona, who resigned from the team due to personal reasons,” ayon pa sa statement ng team.

Sinubukang kunan ng Abante ng pahayag si Cardona kaugnay sa balitang ito subalit hindi pa ito sumasagot sa mga text. (Aivan Episcope)