Mother Lily emosyonal sa parangal ng Luna

Alam mo, Dondon, nakasama kong mag-lunch kahapon si Mother Lily Monteverde and two of her grandsons (mga anak ni Dondon Monteverde), sina Matthew and Theo (both scholars, kaya very proud ang Regal Entertainment producer).

Ang topic ni Mother Lily sa lunch namin kahapon ay ang Lifetime Achievement Award na tatanggapin niya kagabi sa Luna Awards ng Film Academy of the Philippines (FAP) at Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP).

Excited si Mother Lily dahil mga kasamahan niya sa local showbiz industry ang nagbotohan at nagdesisyong sa kanya ibigay ang karangalang ‘yon this year.

Ipinabasa sa akin ni Mother Lily ang inihanda niyang speech para sa Luna Awards kagabi.

“To the FILM ACADEMY OF THE PHILIPPINES.

“And the FILM DEVELOPMENT COUNCIL OF THE PHILIPPINES.

“Maraming salamat for this honor you are giving me tonight. A LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD can be overwhelming. It means that your peers have given such great value to the work that you have given for a lifetime. But in Regal’s half a century of producing movies, it has never been work for me. It has become and will always be my life.

“I guess I am being honoured because I lasted this long.

“I am being given this distinction because despite all the ups and downs, all the challenges and rewards … all the changes brought by the decades, I am still here. And if I have continued to make films despite all the trials and difficulties in this ever-shifting industry, it was never just because of the box office. It has always been the joy of DISCOVERY.

“It is about finding the next generation of writers, directors, actors and all the artists who make entertaining movies and create great films.

“I look around this room and realize that I must have worked with almost ALL of you. For you are honouring me for still being here and remaining the MOTHER that I have always been like so many before me in this industry.

And if only for that, then I have indeed claimed my greatest achievement. Thank you very much for this moment. You fill my heart with so much joy and pride.”

Lalo pang masaya si Mother Lily dahil sasamahan nga raw siya ng mga apo niya kagabi. Bukod kina Matthew at Theo, pupunta rin daw sa awarding niya ang iba pa niyang mga apo.

Ang bongga!

Ruffa may hiling sa dating kaklase

Patuloy ang pamamayagpag sa takilya ng “Unbreakable” movie nina Richard Gutierrez, Bea Alonzo at Angelica Panganiban. Siyempre, masaya ang mga taga-Star Cinema.

Pati ang direktor ng pelikula na si Mae Cruz-Alviar, sobrang happy rin sa magandang feedback sa pelikula.

At alam mo ba, Dondon, sobrang bait pala ni Direk Mae. Nag-message siya sa akin nang i-congratulate ko siya sa success ng “Unbreakable”.

Nagpasalamat siya dahil madalas kong isulat at i-post ang “Unbreakable”.

Sa next na i-message ko si Direk Mae, sasabihin ko sa kanya ang wish ng batchmate niya noong high school na si Ruffa Gutierrez. Sabi kasi ni Ruffa, pangarap niyang maidirek siya ni Direk Mae.

Bongga!