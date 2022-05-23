Monkeypox mas nakakamatay

Mas mataas umano ang fatality rate ng monkeypox kumpara sa coronavirus death rate.

Ito ang inihayag ni Dr. Ted Herbosa, tagapayo ng National Task Force Against COVID-19 kung saan sa pagtaya sa Africa, kung ang fatality rate ng monkeypox ay 3%, 2.5% naman ang sa COVID-19.

Ayon kay Herbosa, wala pa naman nadi-detect na monkeypox sa Pilipinas sa kabila na na-detect na ito sa 12 non-endemic countries ng World Health Organization (WHO).

Ayon sa European Center for Disease Prevention and Control ang West African clade, na may na-detect na kaso sa Europe ay naobserbahan ang 3.6% fatality rate.

“There are still no reported deaths from the 80 to 200 cases. That does not mean there’s no deaths. In Africa, the case fatality rate is about 3, that’s a bit high than our COVID with just 2.5,” ayon kay Herbosa.

“So may mamamatay once dumami ‘yan, there will be people that can die from the illness, especially those with comorbidities or immunocompromised status,” dagdag ni Herbosa. Sinabi ni Herbosa ang mga taong may sintomas ay hindi dapat na magbiyahe.

Ito ay nakakahawa sa pamamagitan ng droplet at contact at, katulad ng chickenpox at mas mabagsik.(Juliet de Loza-Cudia)