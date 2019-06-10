Mon Tulfo gipasakaan ug libel case ni Sandra Cam

Gipasakaan og kasong libel ni Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board member Sandra Cam ang kolumnista nga si Ramon Tulfo Jr. tungod sa 2 article nga gisulat niini nga adunay giingong “unjustified and unfounded accusation”.

Niadtong Mayo gi-publish og 2 article sa The Manila Times si Tulfo nga giulohan og “The woman Sandra Cam” ug “The Law of Karma and Trillanes”.

Alang ni Cam ng ‘libelous’ ang sulod sa duha ka article.

Sa article nga ‘The Woman Sandra Cam’, gitawag ni Tulfo ang board member nga “The No. 1 intriguer in the PCSO”, dugang pa niini gibutang usab sa article nga si Cam ang nag-feed sa mga opisyal sa Palasyo ug pagpamakak nga midawat og bribe money si retired Marine Brig. Gen. Alexander Balutan nga bag-o lang gitangtang ni Presidente Duterte isip general manager sa PCSO.

Samtang sa article nga “The Law of Karma and Trillanes”, gibutyag ni Tulfo ang giingong event niadtong 2001 diin gikataho nga ang kapokisan adunay unrefined shabu nga gidala sa resort sa Catanduanes nga gipanag-iya ni Cam.

“Ramon Tulfo’s published libelous article containing accusations that I am a corrupt government official and a drug trafficker are false and are but malicious imputations of crimes tending to cause dishonor and to discredit me in my personal and official capacity,” matud ni Cam sa reklamong gisang-at niadtong June 7.

“His unjustified and unfounded accusations are utterly devoid of good faith and have no redeeming value other than to vilify, malign, and destroy my reputation and good name,” dugang pa niya.

“The pernicious accusations leveled against me are but characteristic of Respondent who, as a journalist, has the penchant of shooting from the hip without first verifying the truth behind his false and unfair accusations if only to bolster his self-promoted reputation as a hard-hitting and no-nonsense journalist in blatant violation of the ethical standards of journalism,” matud ni Cam.

“Clearly, Respondent Ramon Tulfo has committed the crime of Libel under Article 353 in relation to Art. 355 of the Revised Penal Code when he caused the publication of statements in a newspaper article and in the internet which was published in Manila Times on May 21 and 28 of the current year maliciously and feloniously imputing crimes (corruption and drug trafficking) against me,” dugang pa ni Cam.

Nasayran karon lang bag-o gipangayo ni Cam ni Presidente Duterte nga i-relieved siya niini sa iyang duties isip PCSO board member tungod sa giingong corruption activities sa ahensya. (jess campos)