Mobile Legends SEA meet sasambulat

MASASAKSIHAN ang pinakamalaking torneo sa rehiyon at pinaka-aabangan na Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) sa Hunyo 19-23 sa Araneta Coliseum.

Tampok sa natatanging torneo sa rehiyon na Mobile Legends:­ Bang Bang (MLBB) ang kabuuang 12 koponan mula sa siyam na bansa sa Southeast Asia na kinabibilangan ng BREN ESports ng Pilipinas at inaasahang sasabak para sa prestihi­yisong ttitulo at korona ng MSC.

“MLBB fans here in the Phili­ppines have shown great love for the game and the level of MLBB esports talent here is outstanding. In fact, MSC 2018’s 1st and 2nd place winners were both Filipino teams. It is only fitting for us to have MSC, the region’s most prestigious MLBB esports tournament, right here in Manila,” ayon kay Montoon eSports Manager JJ Lin.

“At Moonton, we are proud to have created a game that has resonated well in the SEA region. Much of that success is thanks to the passion shown by our community here, so this one’s for you.”

Lahat ng kahalok ay tinanghal na kampeon sa kani-kanilang Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional Leagues (MPL) tulad ng Pilipinas, Indonesia, Myanmar, Malaysia at Singapore.

Nakatakda pang magsagawa ng kanilang qualifying meet ang Thailand, Vietnam, Laos at Cambodia. (Lito Oredo)