MMFF pinalulusaw ni Pacquiao

NAGHAIN si Senador Manny Pacquiao ng isang panukala na naglalayong baguhin ang pangalan ng Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) o Philippine Film Festival.

“Despite MMFF’s commitments to enrich Philippine culture, to deepen our awareness of our historical heritage and traditional values, and to refurbish native arts, the event’s nomenclature depicts exclusivity,” pahayag ni Pacquiao sa kanyang explanatory note ng panukala.

“The “Metro Manila” in the Metro Manila Film Festival conveys exclusiveness of the illustrious tradition and celebration of local film production to the country’s capital,” dagdag nito.

Sabi ni Pacquiao, pangunahing layunin ng panukala na makilalang mabuti ang local movie industry.

“In order to fully recognize the local movie industry’s goal of over-all developmental effort for the country, it is but suitable to rename the Metro Manila Film Festival into an inclusive “Philippine Film Festival,” ani Pacquiao.

Binuo noong 1975, ang MMFF ay taunang event na inorganisa ng Metropolitan Manila Development Authority para tumulong sa pagpapalakas ng local film industry.

Naging tradisyon na ito ng mga Pinoy tuwing kapaskuhan para mabood na mga locally-produce film na ipinpapalabas simula Disyembre 25 hanggang unang linggo ng Enero. (Dindo Matining)