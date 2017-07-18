ML sa Mindanao extended hanggang matapos ang taon

Patatapusin ang buong taon na nasa ilalim ng Martial Law ang Mindanao region.

Ihihirit umano ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na palawigin pa ang ML sa Mindanao hanggang Disyembre 31 o bago pumasok ang 2018.

Ayon kay Presidential spokesperson Ernesto Abella, nagpatawag ng special session si Duterte upang talakayin ito ng Kongreso at ikunsidera ang extension ng Proclamation No. 216 hanggang Disyembre 31.

Sa press brieifng sa Malacañang, binasa ni Abella ang unang bahagi ng liham ng Pangulo na isinumite sa lider ng dalawang kapulungan ng Kongreso.

“Gentlemen, upon the thorough, personal asessment of the current situation in Marawi City and other parts of Mindanao… I have come to the conclusion that the existing rebellion in Mindanao which has prompted me to issue Proclamation 216 on 23rd May 2017 will not be quelled completely by 22nd July 2017,” ayon sa liham ng Pangulo na naka-adress kina House Speaker Pantaleon Alvarez at Senate President Koko Pimentel.

“The last day of the 60 day period provided under Section 18, Article 7 of the 1987 Constitution. For this reason because public safety requires it I call upon the Congress to extend until 31st of December 2017,” hirit ng Pangulo.

Sinabi ni Abella na pinagbatayan ng kahilingan ng pangulo ang ulat at rekomendasyon ng AFP at PNP na hindi pa tuluyang natutuldukan ang krisis at terorismo sa Marawi at sa iba pang parte ng Mindanao.