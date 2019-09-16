MJ nagbigay ng $1M sa mga niktima ng bagyo

NAG-PLEDGE si Charlotte Hornets owner at NBA great Michael Jordan ng $1M tulong sa mga sinalanta ng Hurricane Dorian sa Bahamas.

Pinadaan ng six-time champion ang ayuda sa mga organisasyong namamahala sa relief efforts doon.

Sa statement sa Twitter sa pamamagitan ng kanyang spokeswoman na si Estee Portnoy, sinabi ni Jordan na ‘devastated’ siya sa pagkasira ng Bahamas.

“My heart goes out to everyone who is suffering and to those who have lost loved ones,” aniya.

May properties si Jordan sa Bahamas at madalas din siyang pumapasyal doon.

Imo-monitor aniya ang sitwasyon habang tuloy ang recovery at relief efforts para matukoy kung aling nonprofit organization ang lalaanan ng pondo.

“The Bahamian people ate strong and resilient and I hope that my donation will be of help as they work to recover from this catastrophic storm,” panapos ni Jordan. (VE)