Mitra tinigil Mindanao leg ng VisMin Cup

SINUSPINDE ng Games and Amusements Board (GAB) ang nakatakdang pagsasagawa ng Mindanao leg ng 1st Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 2021 elims habang inilagay rin ang propesyonal na liga sa kritikal na re-evaluation Linggo ng tanghali.

“We are in the process of investigation and seriously looking into the allegations of wrong doing. The board would like to further observe the on-going Visayas leg before giving a go signal for the other,” ani GAB Chairman Abraham Kahlil Mitra.

Nakatakdang magsimula ang Mindanao leg ng kabubuo pa lamang na liga sa Dipolog City sa darating na May 20 kapag na tapos ang finals ng kasalukuyang ginaganap na Visayas leg sa Alcantara Civic Center sa Cebu.

“In the meantime, GAB is reviewing the official reports of its field officers in the bubble and that of the League to determine the administrative liability of the licensees as well as the possibility of proceeding with criminal charges if warranted by the circumstances,” hirit pang opisyal.

Pinanapos ni Mitra, “Our Mandate is to ensure the integrity of professional sports/welfare of players and were doing just that.”

Noong Miyerkoles ilang players ng Syquijor Mystics at Lapu-Lapu City ang mga nanadyang imintis ang kanilang free throws at lay ups sa game na nag-ugat sa pagban ng liga sa Mystics, suspensiyon at multa sa players at choaches ng Lapu-Lapu. (Anglito Oredo)