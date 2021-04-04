Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Mister ni Beauty ligtas na sa virus

Entertainment
By Abante News Online
0 4

Inilahad ni Beauty Gonzales ang hirap na pinagdaanan dahil sa pagkakaroon ng COVID-19 ng mister niyang si Norman. Inamin ni Beauty na gabi-gabi siyang umiiyak, tinatanong ang Diyos, at halos mawalan na ng pag-asa.

“An Easter Story.
For the last couple of weeks my life has been put on hold,
everything on my mind and in my heart suddenly changed.
Norman tested positive for Covid and had to be rushed to Hospital,” sabi ni Beauty.

“It felt like my world was ending and i didn’t know how or why, all i could recall were the statistics and death tolls i’ve heard this entire year, how sometimes unbelievable they were and now how real they have suddenly become. I didn’t know what to do,” saad pa niya.

“I spoke to God many times. I made promises to myself.
I held my child often,” sambit pa niya.

“But in the still of the night, i was just a girl crying alone in the middle of the night thinking things will never be the same again.”
Pero, heto nga, nabuhayan ng pag-asa si Beauty.

“Don’t worry baby. Everything’s gonna be alright,” sabi ni Norman sa kanya.

At sa ngayon, nakauwi na si Norman.

“Nothing will ever be the same again.
“Family is EVERYTHING.

“Thank you Everyone,” sabi pa ni Beauty. (Dondon Sermino)

