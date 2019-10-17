‘Mistah’ ni Albayalde gitudlo nga PNP OIC

Gitudlo isip Philippine National Police (PNP) officer in charge (OIC) si Lt. General Archie Gamboa human miresign si General Oscar Albayalde isip PNP chief.

Sa usa ka yanong turnover ceremony niadtong Lunes sa Camp Crame diin si Interior Secretary Eduardo Año ang nag-preside.

Si Gamboa maoy number 2 man sa PNP, mistah siya ni Albayalde sa Philippine Military Academy Class Sinagtala of 1986.

Sa statement usab ni Gamboa, miingon kini nga iyang gidawat ang hagit ,responsibilidad, ug activities sa PNP command alang sa kaayohan sa PNP.

“As officer-in-charge, I take the responsibility to manage all activities of the PNP command, assisted by the directorial staff that exercises specific administrative and operational functions in their respective operating arms among the national support units,” pamahayag ni Gamboa.

“With this responsibility, I assure the continuous implementation of all ongoing campaigns on internal security, anti-criminality, anti-illegal drugs, and anti-corruption in line with the national priorities and corruption of President Rodrigo Duterte, who is expected to appoint the 23rd chief PNP in the coming days,” dugang pa niya.

Gitataw ni Gamboa, nga angayang ipaayun lang ang trabaho sa usa ka opisyal sa kapolisan taliwala sa kalit nga pag-usab sa liderato sa PNP human mihukom si Albayalde nga mag-non duty status hangyud sa adlaw sa iyang retirement sa Nobyembre 8 diin moabot ang mandatory age na 56.

Usa si Gamboa sa mga lig-ong pangalan nga mopuli ni Albayalde lakip silang Lt. General Camilo Cascolan nga naghupot sa number 3 post sa PNP ug Major General Guillermo Eleazar nga maoy number 4 man.(jess campos)