‘Mission 7’ ni Tom tigil syuting dahil sa virus

Muling na-shut down ang production ng Mission: Impossible 7 dahil kabilang ang aktor na si Tom Cruise sa nag-self-isolate dahil may ilang crew members ng production na nag-positive sa COVID-19.

Ayon sa Paramount Pictures spokesperson: “We have temporarily halted production on ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ until June 14, due to positive coronavirus test results during routine testing. We are following all safety protocols and will continue to monitor the situation.”

Four dancers and 10 crew members na kasama sa kinunan na nightclub scene with Cruise have now tested positive for the coronavirus:

“The whole shooting crew, about 60 people, have all had to self-isolate for 14 days.”

Naging maingat si Cruise na walang magkasakit sa production ng movie. Ayaw kasi niyang muling ma-shut down ang filming. Na-record pa ngang pinagalitan at minura-mura niya ang dalawang crew member dahil lumabag sila sa social distancing protocol sa set. (Ruel Mendoza)