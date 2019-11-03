Miss Universe pageant sa Atlanta, Georgia na

Nabuhayan ang Miss Universe fans nang makahanap na ng venue ang 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at magaganap ito sa Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia on December 8, 2019.

The three-hour-event, hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth consecutive year. It will air on FOX TV and additionally, the event again will be simulcast live in Spanish exclusively on Telemundo.

“The Miss Universe telecast is distributed to more than 170 countries,” said Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization.

“We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow.”

Mahigit 90 na bansa ang magku-compete para sa title na Miss Universe na ipapasa na ni Catriona Gray from the Philippines sa kanyang successor.

Ang Tyler Perry Studios ay pag-aari ng actor-producer-playwright and philanthropist Tyler Perry. Nagkaroon ito ng big opening noong nakaraang October kunsaan imbitado ang maraming A-list celebrities sa 330-acre, 12-stage facility na dating Fort McPherson Army Base.

Ang 12 soundstages ay pinangalan siya after accomplished African-Americans in the entertainment industry tulad nila Ruby Dee, Ossie Davis, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith, Harry Belafonte, Diahann Carroll, John Singleton, Della Reese, Sir Sidney Poitier, Cicely Tyson, Spike Lee, Halle Berry, Whoopi Goldberg and Denzel Washington. (Ruel Mendoza)