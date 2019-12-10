Miss U host Steve Harvey nasayup na udab sa pagtawag sa PH

Tungod sa teleprompter, nasayup sa pagtaag sa pangalan si 2019 Miss Universe host Steve Harvey sa “Best National Costume,” ug nadamay na usab ang Pilipinas.

Gipakita sa screen ang hulagway sa P1-milyong eagle-inspired national costume ni Gazini Ganados, ug gideklarar siya isip midaug sa maong kategorya.

“This is it right here,” pamahayag ni Harvey sa tapad niyang contestant, si Shweta Sekhon, nga lahi ang costume ug miingon: “It’s not Philippines, it’s Malaysia.”

Dali usab nga mipasabot si Harvey sa publiko.

“Let me explain something to you. I just read that in the teleprompter. Ya’ll got to quit doing this to me. I can read,” matud sa naglagot nga host.

“Now, they are trying to fix it now. See? This is what they did to me back in 2015 – played me short like that. That’s crazy,” pamahayag pa niya.

Sa unang part sa pageant, nangumedya si Steve kabahin sa sayup niya sa 2015 Miss Universe, diin miingon siya nga midaug si Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutierrez, nga unta si Miss Philippines Pia Wurtzbach.

Daghang mitan-aw nga nahibulong bisan si Kapamilya host Bianca Gonzalez sa kasaypanan ni Harvey, ug nangutana kung “prank” o “miscommunication” ang nahitabo sa “Best National Costume” awarding.

“Wait sorry am still confused. So why did Steve Harvey announce that Philippines won Best National Costume, and it was Gazini in the photo on screen, but it was Malaysia who was physically beside him? Miscomm ba? Prank ba?,” pangutana ni Bianca sa Twitter.