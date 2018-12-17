Miss U atin ulit!

The New Miss Universe is… PHILIPPINES!

Super kabog ang dibdib ng mga bading bago i-announce ang kinoronahang Miss Universe 2018. Hindi pa nga kasi sure ang lahat, na mahirap na nga naman, na baka masilat pa.

Palaban din kasi si Miss South Africa, na bukod sa maganda, parang paborito rin ng marami, lalo na ng mga anchor, sina Carson Kressley at Lu Sierra. Kunsabagay, kanya-kanyang bet naman ‘yan.

Mabuti na lang na ang isang anchor, si Ashley Graham, sa simula pa lang, sinabi niyang ‘she’s rooting for Miss Phi­lippines.’

Anyway, kinabog nga ni Catriona Gray ang 93 contestants mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo.

Ang 24-year-old Filipina-Australian ang ikaapat na Filipina na nag-uwi ng coveted title.

Sa unang sabak sa Question and Answer portion ni Catriona, tinanong siya tungkol sa pagsasa-legal ng marijuana.

Heto ang tanong: “Canada recently joined Uruguay as the second nation in the world to make marijuana legal. What is your opinion on the regularization of marijuana?”

“I’m for it being used for medical use, but not so for recreatio­nal use. Because I think if people will argue then what about alcohol and cigarettes? Everything is good but in moderation?”

At heto naman ang sa final question (para sa top 3); “What is the most important lesson you’ve learned and how will you apply it to your time as Miss Universe?”

“I worked a lot in the slums of Tondo, Manila and the life there is very… it’s poor and it’s very sad. I’ve always taught myself to look for the beauty in it, to look in the beauty of the faces of the children and to be grateful. And I would bring this aspect as a Miss Universe to see situations with a silver lining, and to assess where I could give something, where I could provide something as a spokesperson. And this, I think, if I could teach also people to be grateful, we could have an amazing world where negativity could not grow and foster, and children will have a smile on their faces. Thank you.”

At ‘yun na nga, hinintay na lang ang sagot nina Miss South Africa at Miss Vene­zuela, pero malakas na ang pakiramdam ng mga Filipino na si Catriona ang winner.

Anyway, maagang Pamasko nga raw ito ni Catriona sa 104 milyong Filipino.

“Sa lahat ng Filipino, and all the fans, thank you so much for all the love and support thus far, and wow! Mga kababayan, I’m so happy to give you the best Christmas gift ever,” sabi pa ni Cat­riona.

Dyowa ni Cat na si Clint Bondad, napaos, natuyuan sa kakasigaw!

Halos mapaos, at parang mura nang mura (in English) sa sobrang kaba ang boyfriend ni Catriona na si Clint Bondad. Maririnig mo nga ang chicka ni Clint habang hinihintay ang announcement ni Steve Harvey sa kung sino ang panalo.

“Philippines! Philippines! Come on Steve Harvey. Say it. You know it!” halos mapaos na sigaw ni Clint.

At ‘yun na nga, tuluyan nang nawala ang boses ni Clint, at puro, “Oh my God! Oh my God! I told you! I told you!” ang sinisigaw ni Clint.

Parang nawala na nga sa sarili ang dyowa ni Catriona, ha! At sa Instagram post niya, doon nga niya na-realize ang lahat.

“I won’t say anything anymore here in the caption… We are drained. Will let the video speak for itself. Sorry for the swea­ring. Thank you. #CatGanern.

“Thanks Kirk Bondad for backing me up you sexy beast. Glad to be able to call you my brother. The older we get the more I can stand you,” sabi ni Clint.

Mga beauty queen mula sa ibang bansa pabor sa pagwawagi ni Catriona

Agad-agad ding nag-post ng kanilang mensahe ang mga beauty queen mula sa iba’t ibang panig ng mundo. Tulad nina Miss USA Nia Sanchez at Miss Canada Siera Bearchell.

“Congrats to the new queen. You deserve it Catriona Gray!” sabi ni Nia.

“I feel so proud. My Filipino friends, can I be an honorary Filipino. She was amazing!” sabi ni Miss Canada Siera.

At siyempre pahuhuli ba ang Pinay pride rin na si Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

“This girl is on fire! You started strong and captured our hearts with your grace, commitment and fearlessness. And that walk.. how could anyone forget that walk? Now, you’ve conquered the Universe! This is just the beginning. Congra­tulations Miss Universe 2018 Cat­riona Gray. You have made us proud!” sabi ni Pia.

Mega suporta rin si Mean Young;

“Queens of the Philippines and Queens of the Universe!” sabi ni Megan.

At siyempre, ganun din si Rachel Peters, na nagpunta pa talaga ng Thailand para suportahan si Catriona.

Bulkang Mayon inspirasyon ng gown ni Catriona

Anyway, sobrang revealing, sob­rang ganda, ang deskripsiyon ng mga manonood sa long gown ni Catriona. At ang nakakatuwa, inspired pala sa Mayon Volcano ang gown na ‘yon ni Catriona, na nilikha ni Mark Tumang.

“This was inspired by Mt. Mayon. Mt. Mayon is a famous volcano located in my hometown in Albay, Bicol, region in the Philippines. It’s known because it’s a perfect cone shape. That’s where we drew inspiration from, that magma,” kuwento ni Catriona.

Mga anchor na sina Carson Kressleay, Lu Sierra kinuyog ng mga Pinoy

Galit na galit naman ang mga Filipino sa dalawang anchor sa Miss Universe na sina Carson Kressley at Lu Sierra, na sa simula pa lang ay hindi na pinaboran si Catriona. Very open nga kasi ang dalawa sa pagsasabi sa kung sino ang bet nilang makoronahan.

Epal, pakuluan sa asupre, mga plastik, at ‘wag papasukin ng Pilipinas, na dapat ay kumuha na ng ibang mga anchor ang Miss Universe, dahil walang karapatan ang mga ito.

Pero in fairness naman kay Carson Kressley, sa simula, bagama’t may iba siyang bet, nu’ng lumabas na si Catriona sa swimsuit competition, napabilib din talaga siya, at sobrang positibo ang komento niya.

“Oh wow, a slow-mo turn. And then she goes on into giving us great face that great attitude. She’s killing the game here,” sabi niya.

“Congratulations #missphi­lippines becomes #missuniverse 2018 FABULOUS!!!” ang tweet naman ni Lu Sierra, na kasama niya sa photo si Catriona.

Pero, sorry na nga lang, dahil galit na galit na sa kanya ang mga Pinoy. Kinu­yog talaga siya sa Twitter, ha! @NELLEPRZ “That LU Sierra has always been shady towards Philippine candidates #MissUniverse.”

@smileysickness “Des­pite being victorious, I still find Lu Sierra and Carson Kressley rude du­ring some portions of the program. I do understand that they’re entitled to their own opinions about the girls and their performances as part of their job.”

@WatinBert “@LuSierra_Lu I am pretty sure you’re not happy with the end result. None of your bets made the cut. As a Runway coach, you should see not just the fierceness but the humi­lity while they walk. Just sayin. Miss Philippines is Miss Universe 2018!”