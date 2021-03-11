Miss PH Samantha patok sa ‘no makeup’ challenge sa Bangkok

May panibagong challenge sa Miss Grand International beauty pageant at ito ay ang no makeup challenge. Sa Facebook post ng Miss Grand International, lahat daw ng candidates ay haharap sa social media na walang makeup.

“This challenge will stand one of the most beautiful without any makeup. This could be the first time you’ll ever see their real beauty and with this challenge, we will give you a chance to vote once again.

“They will divide the clip into five groups, with each group consisting of 12 or 13 countries (total of 63 countries). Then they will decide to choose two candidates per group with the most votes.

“Choose your favorite video clip (Facebook : press Like = 1 point and press share = 1 point; YouTube : press Like = 2 point, Total 4 point) You can vote on 09/03/2021 (17.00 PM.) – 11/03/2021 (12.00 PM.) Thailand Time!

“Top 10 finalists from this challenge, will be brand ambassador of a Perfume brand from Miss Grand International (First ever brand Ambassador for this product line) and each of the 10 candidates will be receiving a gift set from the perfume brand of Miss Grand International,” ayon sa organization.

Maraming positive comments nakuha si Miss Philippines Samantha Bernardo. Ilan dito ay:

“She’s pretty and fresh and the thing I commend she’s embracing imperfection like girl we can relate.”

“She is beautiful and still looks young for her age.”

“She’s still gorgeous without make up, get the crown, we believe in you.”

“She is even more beautiful without make up…a true queen indeed…”

Sa Bangkok, Thailand nga gaganapin ang Miss Grand International. (Ruel Mendoza)