Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


‘Miss Intercontinental 21’ Pinay Cinderella kinoronahan sa Egypt

Entertainment
By Abante News
0 6

Naging real-life Cinderella ang nag-represent ng Pilipinas dahil siya ang tinanghal na reyna ng Miss Intercontinental 2021 pageant sa Sharm El Sheik, Egypt.

Kinoronahan bilang Miss Intercontinental 2021 si Cinderella Faye Obeñita at siya ang ikalawang Pinay na manalo ng naturang titulo.

“Second Miss Intercontinental crown for the Philippines. Congratulations to our Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita! The whole country is proud of you!” post ng Binibining Pilipinas sa kanilang Facebook account.

Two days bago ang coronation night, humiling ito ng suporta para mapagwagian niya ang pageant.
“Two days into the finals of the @missintercontinentalofficial, I believe I am out to conquer the greatest pageant battle of my life. We call on all Filipinos around the continents to continue supporting this amazing journey,” post ni Cindy sa kanyang Instagram account.

Related Posts

‘Toxic! Marites!’ Nadine rumesbak kay Cristy

Mga yakman naulol sa wetpaks ni Bianca

Ping malaki tiwala kay Bistek

Well, narinig nga si Cinderella ng kanyang fairy godmother at sa kanya pinutong ang korona bilang Miss Intercontinental.

Ang unang Pinay na manalo ng naturang titulo ay si Karen Gallman noong 2019. (Ruel Mendoza)

Well… (Dondon Sermino)

.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Gigi nataranta, na-intimidate kay Gerald

Regine biglang umiyak sa ‘Showtime’

Gidi Hadid, Zayn Malik hiwalay na

1 of 1,830