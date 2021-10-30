‘Miss Intercontinental 21’ Pinay Cinderella kinoronahan sa Egypt

Naging real-life Cinderella ang nag-represent ng Pilipinas dahil siya ang tinanghal na reyna ng Miss Intercontinental 2021 pageant sa Sharm El Sheik, Egypt.

Kinoronahan bilang Miss Intercontinental 2021 si Cinderella Faye Obeñita at siya ang ikalawang Pinay na manalo ng naturang titulo.

“Second Miss Intercontinental crown for the Philippines. Congratulations to our Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cinderella Faye Obeñita! The whole country is proud of you!” post ng Binibining Pilipinas sa kanilang Facebook account.

Two days bago ang coronation night, humiling ito ng suporta para mapagwagian niya ang pageant.

“Two days into the finals of the @missintercontinentalofficial, I believe I am out to conquer the greatest pageant battle of my life. We call on all Filipinos around the continents to continue supporting this amazing journey,” post ni Cindy sa kanyang Instagram account.

Well, narinig nga si Cinderella ng kanyang fairy godmother at sa kanya pinutong ang korona bilang Miss Intercontinental.

Ang unang Pinay na manalo ng naturang titulo ay si Karen Gallman noong 2019. (Ruel Mendoza)

