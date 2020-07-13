Misis ni John Travolta pumanaw na

Pumanaw na ang misis ni John Travolta, si Kelly Preston, sa edad na 57, dahil sa breast cancer. Kinumpirma ito ni John sa kanyang Instagram.

“It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”

Sina Preston at Travolta ay kasal sa loob ng 29 years and were both practicing Scientologists. Dalawa ang anak nila, sina Ella, 20 and Benjamin, 9.

“Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered. I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.

“But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal,” sabi pa ni John. (Dondon Sermino)