Minurang reporter pinag-sorry pa ni Locsin

SA kabila ng tinanggap na kritisismo sa ginawang pagmumura sa babaeng reporter, nanindigan si Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro ‘Teddyboy’ Locsin Jr. na magbibigay lang siya ng paumanhin kung magso-sorry din ang reporter at ang pahayagan nito kay Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at mangangakong hindi na magsusulat ng binaluktot na balita.

“I will apologize to the lady (if) she apologizes to Duterte for ther slanders and that idiot newspaper vows never to slant stories about him again,” tweet ni Locsin.

“I have an inexhustible supply of scurrilities. Her and the Inquirer’s president works his ass off for the country. Say sorry. Now,” giit pa ng kalihim.

Nauna rito ay kinastigo ng Philippine Daily Inquirer si Locsin dahil sa ginawang pagmumura nito sa reporter nilang si Jhesset Enano, dahil sa tweet nitong hindi dumalo si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa closing ceremonies ng ASEAN Summit sa Thailand.

Ayon sa Inquirer, ang ginawa ni Locsin ay “unbecoming of a diplomat and public official” at hindi umano deserving sa mura ang kanilang reporter na ginagawa lamang ang kanyang trabaho.

Bukod kay Enano, isa namang reporter ng Philippine Star ang minura ni Locsin subalit binura rin nito ang tweet kahapon.