Minilyon nga illegal migrant sa US, ipalabay na ni Trump

Giingong sugdan na sa sunod nga semana sa pagpa deport U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sa minilyong langyaw nga iligal nga nakasulod sa Amerika.

Kini ang giluwatang pahimangnu ni President Donald Trump sa pagsugod sa oyang reelection campaign.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” tweet ni Trump.

Matud sa National Public Radio report, giingong target sa mass deportation ang mga bag-ong nakasulod sa Amerika ug milaktud sa ilang scheduled court dates.

Gidayeg usab ni Trump ang Mexico sa malampusong pagpatuman niini sa ilang immigration laws.

“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people,” dugang pa sa US President. (jess campos)