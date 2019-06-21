Una sa Balita


Minilyon nga illegal migrant sa US, ipalabay na ni Trump

0 4

Giingong sugdan na sa sunod nga semana sa pagpa deport U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement sa minilyong langyaw nga iligal nga nakasulod sa Amerika.

Kini ang giluwatang pahimangnu ni President Donald Trump sa pagsugod sa oyang reelection campaign.

“Next week ICE will begin the process of removing the millions of illegal aliens who have illicitly found their way into the United States. They will be removed as fast as they come in,” tweet ni Trump.

Related Posts

Hepe sa EPD gitangtang sa puwesto, tungod sa pagpanakit sa…

Batang Kapampangan nakakuhag gold sa Singaporean Math…

Founder sa KAPA mitago tungod sa death threat

Matud sa National Public Radio report, giingong target sa mass deportation ang mga bag-ong nakasulod sa Amerika ug milaktud sa ilang scheduled court dates.

Gidayeg usab ni Trump ang Mexico sa malampusong pagpatuman niini sa ilang immigration laws.

“Mexico, using their strong immigration laws, is doing a very good job of stopping people,” dugang pa sa US President. (jess campos)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy