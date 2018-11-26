Military control sa BOC, paiimbestigahan

Nais ni Senadora Leila de Lima na paimbestigahan ang kautusan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na pansamantalang isailalim sa mi­litary control ang Bureau of Customs (BOC) sa kabila ng mga korapsyon at katiwaliang bumabalot sa ahensiya.

Sa Senate Resolution No. 949 na isinumite ng senadora, ikinabahala nito ang epekto ng pagtatalaga ng military personnel sa regular na gawain ng ahensiya.

Ayon kay De Lima, maaaring maapektuhan ng power shift ang koleksyon at maging ang buong opersyon ng ahensiya.

“The militarization of the BOC may impede the operations of the BOC and as a result, may gravely affect collection of revenues, the lifeblood of government,” sabi nito.

Aniya, kuwestiyonable ang naging kautusan ng Pangulo dahil kabilang aniya sa panguna­hing gawain ng BOC ayon sa Republic Act No. 10863 ay ang assessment at collection ng customs revenues mula sa imported goods, other dues, fees, charge­s, fines at penalties na hindi aniya gawain ng isang sundalo sa Pilipinas.

Iginiit ni De Lima na dapat pinapanatili ng Pangulo ang kautusan sa Konstitusyon kung saan hindi kailanman maaa­ring italaga ang isang military officer na aktibo sa serbisyo sa anumang sibilyan na posisyon sa gobyerno.

“The operationalization of the military take-over of the BOC threatens to violate the provisions of the Constitution on the proscription against the assumption by active military officers of civilian functions and civilian offices, aside from other basic principles of a republican and democratic government as enshrined therein,” sabi ni De Lima.