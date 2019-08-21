Miley, Kaitlynn pompyangan huli sa akto

Ilang araw matapos ang balitang hiwalayan nina Miley Cyrus at Liam Hemsworth, spotted ulit na magkasama sa isang West Hollywood club ang ex-Hannah Montana star at si Kaitlynn Carter.

Ayon sa ulat ng Page Six, ang dalawa ay “basically having sex” nitong Biyernes.

“They were obsessed with each other. They couldn’t keep their hands off each other,” ayon umano sa nakakita sa dalawa.

“They were kissing and making out everywhere. In the bathroom, at the bar, in the middle of the floor. They were basically having sex. There’s no question they’re together,” dagdag pa nito.

Si Liam naman, sobrang devas­tated at blindsided ­umano sa “sexcapades” ng dala­wang ­bebot. Lalo na noong ­kuma­lat ang mga photos­ together ng dating­ asawa at ni Carter sa Lake Como sa Italy.

Dito nag-umpisa ang mga rumor sa hiwalayan­ nina Liam at Miley.

“They were making out all over the place, and didn’t care who saw,” ayon pa sa nakakita sa lambingan ng dala­wang bebot. (Jun Lopez)