Michelle Dee kinatatakutan sa Miss World

Sungkitin ang korona!

Diyan nakatuon ang isip, puso, atensiyon ni Michelle Dee, ang pambato ng Pilipinas sa Miss World 2019.

“I believe that pageantry—especially Miss World—has really changed through time. Beauty With A Purpose is their motto, hence it’s not just about finding the prettiest among the group, but finding a girl that has the most to offer not only for her country but to the whole world as well. To gain that kind of platform means gaining a voice that’s heard and listened to,” sabi ni Michelle.

“I’ve always wanted to be someone who can lend a hand to those who need it and someone you can rely on. Something I aspire to become is a pillar of positive influence as well. We have a long way to go in our quest for a perfect world, but it is through example that we can make large waves together. If given the chance to wear the crown, I want to be a queen that doesn’t just have the title, but someone who can actually make a change and won’t settle for less,” dugtong pa niya.

Sa kanyang sendoff press conference held last November 13 at Nanka Japanese Steakhouse in Quezon City, ikinuwento ni Michelle ang matinding training niya. Handang-handa nga raw siyang makipagbakbakan sa 69th edition ng Miss World na gaganapin sa Dec. 14 sa ExCel Arena in London, UK.

Sa mga lumalabas na poll ngayon, isa nga si Michelle sa kinatatakutan ng ibang kandidata, dahil sa lakas ng dating nito.

“I’ve always believed that if something is meant for you, it will be given to you in God’s perfect time. I’m very pleased that since winning the MWP coronation, international polls have been ranking me within the top 10, so that’s definitely an added confidence booster. I trust my team and I believe we have a very good chance this year.”

Gusto ni Michelle na mas palawakin pa ang adbokasiya niya tungkol sa autism.

“Currently, my focus is on autism awareness and the work I’ve been doing with Autism Society Philippines. We’ve been working together closely in making the Philippines an ‘autism-OK’ nation through various activities that highlight inclusivity, activities that give individuals on the spectrum a sense of purpose, and are also in communication with major brands and establishments that we will be working together with for a very special campaign.”

Anyway, sina Francis Libiran, Renee Salud, Nono Palmos, Chris Nick, Jojo Bragais ang magtutulong-tulong para magtagumpay si Michelle.

Sa Nov. 19 ang lipad pa-London ni Michelle. At mapapanood ang Miss World 2019 live via satellite sa GMA-7 on December 14, Saturday, 10:00 pm. (Dondon Sermino)