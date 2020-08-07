Michele palaging may ngiti

NANANATILING positibo si Creamline Cool Smasher star Michele Gumabao sa gitna ng coronavirus pandemic.

Ibinahagi ng sikat na volleybelle ang kanyang patuloy na pag-ngiti kahit pa mahirap ang sitwasyon ng lahat.

“No matter what, don’t take off that smile, it’s so easy to get overwhelmed with everything that’s going on, this past week I’ve learned to just smile and accept the things I can’t change and focus on the things that I can work on,” sambit ng veteran opposite spiker sa Instagram.

“It helped me a lot not to dwell on the situations that are out of my control, just staying positive and choosing to be happy!” (JAT)