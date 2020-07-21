Mga VIP convict patunayang dedo

Hinamon ni Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto si Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) Director General Gerald Bantag na maglabas ng litrato ng mga labi ng mga high-profile inmate na sinasabing namatay diumano sa COVID-19 sa New Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa Muntinlupa City.

“The proof of death is a photo of the body. If there is, then doubts will be laid to rest. But there is no need to stage a macabre show by making the photo public,” ani Recto sa isang statement.

“Simply show it to the Justice Secretary (Menardo Guevarra), and if he says that he had seen it, and swears that it is true, then we’ll take his word for it,” dagdag nito.

Ayon kay Recto, kung may CCTV footage aniya ng labi ng mga preso mas mainam na ipakita rin ito sa publiko.

Kung maipapakita umano ng BuCor na ang pruweba ng pagkamatay ng mga NBP inmates, maalis ang duda ng publiko sa pagkamatay ng mga ito. (Dindo Matining)