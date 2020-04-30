Mga uuwing OFW isasalang na lang sa RT-PCR test

Tinatayang 200 Pinoy mula sa Milan, Italy ang hindi na isasalang sa facility-based quarantine, ayon sa Malacañang.

Sa televised briefing nitong Huwebes, Abril 30, sinabi ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque na ang mga overseas Filipino workers na uuwi ng bansa ay kailangang sumalang na lamang sa reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test at sumaillaim sa home quarantine.

“A special batch of around 200 overseas Filipinos from Milan, Italy shall be subjected to RT-PCR test upon arrival,” ayon sa Resolution No. 30 ng Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“Those who test negative shall be exempted from the requirement of facility-based quarantine, and shall be allowed to proceed to their respective destinations and undergo a mandatory 14-day home quarantine,”ayon sa resolusyon.

Ang Italy ang isa sa mga bansa sa Europa na may maraming kaso ng coronavirus na may higit 200,000 kumpirmadong kaso. (Prince Golez)