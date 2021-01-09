Mga TV, computer tinangay: Xian Lim biktima ng akyat-bahay

Sa mahabang Instagram post ni Xian Lim tungkol sa panloloob sa bahay nila ng mga magnanakaw, halata na naapektuhan at inamin naman niya, natakot, nagalit siya sa nangyari.

Kaya ilang araw rin daw siyang hindi nakapag-post o update sa kanyang IG, pinag-iisipan daw niya kung isi-share ba niya. Nag-alala naman ang ilan sa mga kaibigan niyang artista tulad nina Jodi Sta. Maria, Kean Cipriano, Jake Cuenca, Iza Calzado at ang girlfriend na si Kim Chiu at nagpapasalamat na walang napahamak o nasaktan sa kanilang pamilya.

Hi everyone, my apologies for not being able to post these couple of days. I was really struggling to decide if I should make a post about this or not. I still don’t know if this would be a right decision but I feel that it is my duty and obligation to let my followers know what it is I’ve gone through or what is currently happening and hopefully, maybe we can learn a thing or two from the decisions made and moments experienced.

“The other day, I came home and witnessed a nightmare. I saw that a couple windows were shattered, metal grills hammered and filled down. Pag bukas ko ng pintuan, they left a piece of cloth in the front door (I guess to let me know that the place was robbed prior to entering? I’m not really sure)

“I looked around and saw that all the tvs and computer are gone. They also left two planks with nails sticking out. (I’m assuming that this is what they used to break the windows and the locks in the door…could also be used as a weapon? I dont have answers…)

“Anyway, no need to elaborate on the details. Basically there was forcible entry and about 4 people ransacked my home. We are done with the police report etc. and we are now taking the necessary steps and precautions to keep our place and everyone safe.

“At first, there was nothing but fear and hatred running through my me..I feared for my life, my mom, lola and lolo…as time passed by, I became grateful that no one was hurt.

“At this point, I hope na kung sino man ang nanghimasok at nagnakaw ng mga kagamitan dito sa amin ay magamit niyo ang perang yan para mapakain ng husto ang pamilya niyo. Diyos na ang bahala sa inyo.

“Keep safe everyone. “It is only in our darkest hours that we may discover the true strength of the brilliant light within ourselves that can never, ever, be dimmed.”

Sa isang banda, naisip namin na mukhang lapitin ng masasamang loob ang magdyowa na sina Xian at Kim. Kung matatandaan, last year, si Kim naman ang pinagbabaril ang sasakyan habang bumibiyahe sila papuntang taping. Ngayon naman, si Xian ang pinasok ang bahay.

Kaya, ingat-ingat talaga. (Rose Garcia)