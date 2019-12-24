Mga traydor! Mayor Sara Duterte walay salig sa CPP-NPA

Gusto ni Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio nga dili ilakip ang Davao City sa Christmas truce o ceasefire tali sa kagamhanan ug kalihukang komunista.

Sa gipagawas nga statement sa mayor , dili siya kumbinsido sa gipakitang aksiyon karon sa National Democratic Front of the Philippines, Communist Party of the Philippines ug New People’s Army.

Matud ni Mayor Sara, nga diki angayang hikalimtan sa Duterte administration ang mga gihimong binuang sa CPP-NPA-NDF lakip ang pagka traydor niini.

“We ask the Duterte government to exclude Davao City from the scope of the Christmas ceasefire with the terrorists,” matud ni Mayor Sara.

Gitambagan ni Mayor Sara ang gobyerno nga magbantay sa mga himoung desisyon kabahin sa subling pagbukas sa peace talks sa grupo ni CPP founding chairman Jose Maria Sison tungod sa tatak niini nga pagka traydor.

“We respectfully caution the Duterte administration over its move to reopen the peace negotiations with the NDFP. We must always be reminded by the evil character and duplicitous nature of NDFP and its revolutionary organization, the CPP, and its armed wong, the NPA,” dugang pa ni Mayor Sara.