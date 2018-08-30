Mga taxi driver gibunoangan sa mga operator sa tablet

Posibleng ang mga taxi operator lang ang giingog go-obligar sa ilang mga driver aron mopalit ug tablet nga butangan ug ‘apps’, matud sa opisyal sa Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB).

“Hindi totoo ‘yung sa tablet. Baka mga operators lamang nila (taxi driver) ang nagbebenta at inobliga silang bumili. Kasi kun may Cherry Mobile sila o anumang cellphone na may android, p’wede nang lagyan ‘yun ng ‘apps’,” matud ni Jay Sabale ang hepe sa Public Information Office sa LTFRB.

Matud ni Sabale, giingong wala giobligar ahensiya nga mopalit sa kanila ug tablet ang si bisan kinsa nga mga taxi operator ug driver, ug ang bugtong requirement nila aron ma-calibrate ang mga gipanag-iyang taxi sa mga operator ang GNSS receiver, Free WIFI, CCTV ug dashboard camera nga adu ay ‘continuous recording’ sulod sa 24 oras.

Giingong kini nasabutan ug kauban sa ‘bargain’ sa mga operator ug sa tagdumala sa LTFRB sa gihimo nga hearing alang sa gipangayong ‘fare hike’ sa mga taxi driver, ug kini gipatuman ubos sa board resolution No. 065.

“After series of meeting conducted by the board with taxi operators, it is agreed that only the online digital platform for connecting their drivers with passengers/riders is required prior to calibration of existing authorized units,” matud sa resolusyon.

“Taxi operators are, however directed to execute undertaking to comply with the installation of the other required gadgets two months from the date of the calibration of unit,” pagpasabot ni Sabale.