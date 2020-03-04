Mga tabatsoy cop sa NegOcc tutunawin
OBLIGADO ang lahat ng mga mabibigat na pulis na sumailalim sa fitness program na ikinasa ng Negros Occidental Police Provincial Office (NOPPO) para makamit nila ang nararapat na akmang body mass index (BMI).
Ayon kay Police Col. Romeo Baleros, police provincial director, layunin nito na ipatupad ang weight loss program sa loob ng 45 to 60 day para sa mga malulusog na pulis na nakatalaga sa mga provincial police headquarter.
Related Posts
“I asked the one in-charge of the BMI evaluation to identify all policemen who are obese. Our aim is to significantly trim down their weight,” paliwanag ni Baleros.
Ipinakilala sa press conference ang dating isang obese police officer sa bigat na 158 kilogram, na tinutulungan nilang pumayat pero ngayo’y nasa 146 kilogram na. (Vick Aquino)