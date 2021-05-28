Abante Online
Mga staycation hotel 100% capacity inaprub

News
By Abante News Online
Pinayagan na ng Inter-Agency Task Force ang pagtanggap ng mga staycation guest ng mga accredited hotel ng hanggang 100% venue capacity.

Pero nilinaw ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque na ito ay para lamang sa mga Accredited Accommodation Establishments ng Department of Tourism (DOT) na mayroong certificate of authority for staycation.

Sinabi ni Roque na maaaring hindi na rin isailalim sa COVID test ang mga guest bilang requirement basta ang maaari lamang payagan sa staycation ay 18-65 years old.

“These staycation hotels may also forego with the COVID-19 testing of guests as a prerequisite for accommodation as long as only 18 to 65 years old shall be allowed as guests,” ani Roque.

Papayagan na rin ang mga DOT-accredited accommodation establishment sa mga GCQ area for leisure purposes hanggang 30% venue capacity subalit kailangan pa ring sumunod sa mga panuntunan at kondis­yong itinakda ng DOT. (Aileen Taliping)

